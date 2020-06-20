NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is investigating more than a dozen shootings that took place across New York City in just 24 hours.

At least 19 people were injured, CBS2’s Cory James reports.

Since 12 a.m. Saturday, six shootings happened in the Bronx, and four took place in Brooklyn. There were two more in Queens and one in Manhattan.

RELATED STORY: Latest NYPD Crime Statistics Show Increase In Murders, Shootings, Burglaries

One incident happened on Milford Street and Blake Avenue in Brooklyn around 11 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approach a man washing his tires, pull out a gun and then fire at least one round at a 35-year-old man, hitting him in the neck.

That man was taken to Brooksdale Hospital where he died.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

Another shooting took place in the Bronx around 3:45 a.m. on Alexander Avenue. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the leg while trying to run away from a gunman.

Police say the woman drove herself to the hospital.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams says this shows we’re in crisis mode all across the city.

“This is extremely alarming and concerning during a time where we are really pushing to end violence in our city and our communities, to have 19 people shot, 13 shootings is something we need take extremely seriously,” Adams said.

Adams says he’s hoping community activists can work in neighborhoods to try to prevent retaliatory shootings.