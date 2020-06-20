NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 73-year-old woman is recovering after police say she was attacked at a subway station in the Bronx.
The NYPD is asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection to the attack.
It happened around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the 174th-175th Street Station in the Mount Hope section.
Police say an unknown suspect punched the woman in the face then ran away down a set of stairs to leave the station.
They say the victim had no interactions with the suspect before the incident.
The woman was taken to Bronx Care Hospital, where she was treated for pain and swelling.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
This will not stop until these thugs do some real prison time.