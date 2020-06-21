BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The calls are getting louder for the city to respond to a skyrocketing number of complaints about illegal fireworks.
Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams and Council Member Robert Cornegy are calling on the city to allocate resources to address the rise in illegal fireworks being set off.
Since the beginning of June, the city received more than 1,700 complaints to 311 about illegal fireworks.
MORE: Over 1,200 Complaints About Illegal Fireworks Reported Across NYC In Just 14 Days
That’s more than 80 times the total number of complaint over the same period in 2019.
Most of the complaints have been in Brooklyn.
Adams and Cornegy are asking the city to use Cure Violence groups to respond.
They also say they want law enforcement to track how illegal fireworks are getting into the city.