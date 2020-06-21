Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning and happy Father’s Day!
It’s gonna be another steamy day across the area, now that we’re officially into summer! Expect mostly sunny skies through most of the day with some afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms bubbling up, but for the most part, outdoor plans look good!
Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer with yet another risk for afternoon showers and storms developing, but once again, coverage will be few and far between. Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer still with temps right around 90 degrees and high humidity.
Have a great day!