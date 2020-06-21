Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help finding a man wanted for questioning after a man was shot in the face in the Bronx.
The NYPD says it happened on Wednesday, June 17 near 1138 East 229th Drive.
Police say an unknown man opened fire on a 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.
The alleged shooter fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.