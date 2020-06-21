Phase 2 ReopeningOutdoor Dining, Retail Shopping Set To Return In NYC; Officials Estimate Up To 300,000 Will Head Back To Work Monday
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside of the Museum of Natural History is coming down.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports the museum’s request to remove it because it “depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.”

The statue shows Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on his sides.

Many had argued it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

The museum’s president told the New York Times the decision to remove the statue comes amid the movement for racial justice.

