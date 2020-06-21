NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The statue of Theodore Roosevelt outside of the Museum of Natural History is coming down.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Sunday the city supports the museum’s request to remove it because it “depicts black and indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior.”
MORE: NYPD: Paint Thrown On Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Museum Of Natural History
The statue shows Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on his sides.
Many had argued it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.
MORE: Protests Bring Renewed Calls To Tear Down Controversial Statues, Rename Streets In New York City
The museum’s president told the New York Times the decision to remove the statue comes amid the movement for racial justice.