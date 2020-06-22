BELLMORE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – It’s a national movement sparking the next generation of givers.

The contest asks teens to nominate someone in their lives who they are not related to who has made a real difference.

A student from Bellmore won, honoring his modest, caring school bus driver.

School bus driver Augustine Val, 70, got the surprise of his life.

Mr. Val thought he was coming to take a photo with some graduating 8th graders from his Grand Avenue Middle School bus route in Bellmore. Instead, he was awarded a check for $1,000.

It was an “Act of Kindness” win, thanks to Preston Bowman.

“You made an impact on everybody on that bus’s life,” Preston said.

Preston spotted the V!NG project while scrolling through Instagram inviting students to create a video about someone who changed lives and is going through hardships.

LINK: V!NG Project

“I don’t think he realizes that he makes school worth going to,” Preston said in his nomination video. “This pandemic is not really being as kind to him as he is to others – he’s out of work.”

“Now, with the disease, I don’t know if I’m coming back,” Augustine Val said.

The father of four, grandfather of two, came here from Haiti as a young man.

“I used to work in the garment industry for 26 years,” he said.

He got his true calling 15 years ago.

“One of the things that made me keep going, is because I love kids, children,” he said.

“As he pulls into the lot every morning he is just energetic, excited, lively and fun,” said Carlo Conte, principal of the Grand Avenue Middle School.

“He’s just the most genuine, caring, and kind person that I know,” Preston said.

“Oh, my emotions – I can’t express it. It’s too deep,” Val said.

A student going the extra mile to honor the man who changed lives on a school bus.

Val says he will share the unexpected winnings with his wife, children and grandchildren.