NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City has entered Phase 2 reopening after shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So what’s reopening? Keep in mind, all of these are subject to new rules and regulations to preserve social distancing and minimize the spread of COVID-19.
- Offices
- Playgrounds
- In-store shopping (with 50% maximum occupancy, keep six feet apart, face coverings required)
- Barbershops and hair salons (similar restrictions and other safety measures)
- Restaurants can offer outdoor dining (customers and employees have to wear masks if they’re within six feet of each other)
- Real estate, including in-person showings (face coverings required, showings only of vacant or unoccupied units)
- Car dealerships
- Commercial building management
Here are the official guidelines from New York City on separate businesses, as published by the city on June 21.
For more information about Phase 2 reopening across New York state, click here.
