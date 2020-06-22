(CBSNewYork)- New York Jets safety Jamal Adams has made it clear that he wants out. The 24-year-old expressed frustration with the team on Instagram Friday saying “maybe it’s time to move on” before officially requesting a trade later that night.

It was then reported that there are eight teams that Adams would prefer to be traded to with the Cowboys high on the list. That was further heightened by video captured this weekend of a fan asking Adams if he was “coming to Dallas” to which Adams, responding from the driver’s side of his vehicle said, “I’m trying”.

Jamal Adams when a fan asked if he's coming to Dallas: "I'm trying bro." 👀 (via @JaksonVelasquez) pic.twitter.com/bb5svhmPMu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 22, 2020

A Lewisville, Texas native, it makes some sense that Adams would want to play closer to home. However, all indications from the team at this point are that they are not interested in moving the fourth year safety at the moment. Adams is still under contract through the 2021 season thanks to the team picking up the fifth year option on his contract.

Still, the trade speculation has led the oddmakers to get in on the action as well with the Cowboys currently the favorite (+250) to land Adams followed by the Ravens (+350). It has been a strange offseason for NFL teams as is, the contract negotiations and now trade request from Adams has made it even more interesting.