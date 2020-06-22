NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced service increases on subways and buses across the five boroughs as New York City progresses into Phase 2 reopening and ridership steadily grows.

Acting MTA Bus President Craig Cipriano said Monday service is being increased on four routes in Manhattan: M15, M23, M34 and M60.

That restores 80 percent of Manhattan’s normal, weekly bus service.

The other boroughs have had normal service restored since June 8.

Subways and buses took on more than two million riders on Friday, June 19, a major milestone according to MTA Chairman Pat Foye.

He said the bus system surpassed one million riders for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown started in March.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said subway ridership rose nearly 30 percent from June 4 to June 18.

During Phase 2, subways and buses are operating at or near normal, 24-hour service.

The overnight closure on subways remains in effect from 1-5 a.m for cleaning.

Riders across the system are required to wear face coverings.

“It begins with masks, masks, masks,” said Foye. “The MTA has masks available in subway stations as well as across the Long Island Railroad and Metro-North system for those who need them.”

There are exceptions to the mask rule for some with disabilities and children younger than 2-years-old.

Hand sanitizer is also available in stations, according to Sarah Feinberg, interim city transit president.

Stations are being cleaned twice per day. Subway cars are cleaned up to seven times per day, when in service.

Feinberg urged riders not to take the subway when it is most crowded, 5-7 a.m. and 3-5 p.m., to be able to maintain social distancing on the trains.

“We’ve reached out to big employers and big companies, saying, ‘Please stagger your hours, stagger your workforce coming in,'” said Feinberg.

The Long Island Railroad continues to operate at 90% normal service.

Metro-North on Monday added 12 additional trains to the Harlem, Hudson and New Haven line schedules.

Foye on Monday continued his call for additional funding from the federal government to cover deficits caused by COVID-19.

“The MTA is facing financial calamity,” said Foye. “We expect to exhaust all remaining CARES funding next month.”

The MTA received $3.9 billion from the government’s emergency stimulus in May.