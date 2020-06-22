NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A New York City staple made a comeback Monday.

Restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining as the city entered Phase 2.

All establishments are required to follow social distancing rules, and employees and customers must wear face coverings when they are within six feet of people.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said nearly 3,200 restaurants applied to reopen with seating in existing outdoor areas, sidewalks or curb lanes.

Asked whether he would dine out Monday, he replied “absolutely.”

“The world of New York restaurants is very, very personally important to me. I’m very excited that this day has come, I’m very excited for these folks who have put their whole lives into their restaurants,” he added. “It’s just so much a part of life in this city, but it’s something that gives me a tremendous amount of joy. So Chirlane and I will be out there, but we’re working out where.”

Phase 2 also includes hair and nail salons, barbershops, in-person retail, offices and more.

The mayor estimated 150,000 to 300,000 New Yorkers would be heading back to work.

“Phase 2 is really a giant step for this city. This is where most of our economy is,” he said.

De Blasio said subway ridership rose 29% from June 4 to June 18, buses were up 22% and the Staten Island Ferry was up 31%. Traffic into Manhattan increased 24% on East River bridges and 10% on Hudson River bridges.

The latest indicators showed 56 new coronavirus hospitalizations, 329 patients still in the ICU and only 2% of people testing positive citywide.