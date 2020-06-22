NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is “very, very concerned” about the number of shootings in recent weeks in New York City.

Police said there were a total of 28 shootings with 38 victims in 72 hours over the weekend.

Officers responded to eight shootings Friday, 18 on Saturday and two more Sunday.

“In the beginning of the year, we saw an uptick in crime and shootings. We saw some leveling off for a few months in the beginning of the coronavirus crisis. Now, we’ve seen something very troubling in recent weeks,” the mayor said Monday.

De Blasio acknowledged the warmer months typically bring more violence, and said some of the shootings have been linked to gangs and retaliations.

CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer asked the mayor how the violence impacts his budget negotiations with the City Council, which is calling for a $1 billion cut from the NYPD.

“We know when there’s shootings, they beget more shootings,” he said. “So as we try to make sense of all the important issues that have to be addressed in this budget, I think it’s really important to remember job one is always to keep people safe.”

“We can do that while creating reform and creating a better NYPD and a fairer NYPD and a different relationship between NYPD and community,” he added.

De Blasio said the NYPD’s annual “Summer All-Out” initiative is adding hundreds of officers to streets in neighborhoods with upticks in gun violence, and Cure Violence crisis management groups will also increase their coverage in those areas.

“We are not going to allow gun violence to continue to grow in this city. We’re not going to go back to the days when there was so much violence pervading our communities,” he said. “We’re going to use new strategies and approaches in policing, new strategies and approaches at the community level. We’re going to do whatever it takes to fight back gun violence.”

The mayor specifically mentioned the Bronx and Brooklyn North.