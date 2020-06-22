(CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants are reportedly going to be giving season ticket holders a break amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. According to a report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, the organization sent an email to season ticket holders today that would allow them the option of not purchasing tickets for 2020 while retaining their private seat licenses (PSLs) for 2021.

Here it is: The #Giants email message to season ticket holders allowing them to pass on purchasing 2020 season tickets and retain their PSLs for 2021. pic.twitter.com/VWFHhRDt74 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) June 22, 2020

In the email the team says that if they want to keep their season tickets for 2020, they don’t need to do anything. But, they have another option as well.

“We are offering all season ticket members the ability to take a year off from buying their season tickets. If you decide to do this, you will have no obligation to pay for your season tickets this year – we will take them back into our inventory and we will see you in 2021. Giants Stadium LLC has confirmed that your PSL Agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.”

There is a lot of uncertainty about how many fans, if any at all, will be allowed to attend games this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this, a move like this from the Giants makes sense and gives fans a break in a year when many have lost their employment.