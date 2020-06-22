Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody. We’re waking up to a muggy and mild start with some patchy fog. It will eventually burn off and it’ll be another sizzler in the afternoon.
Expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 80s, along with high humidity.
That heat and humidity will combine to create a risk for showers and thunderstorms not just Monday, but for the next several days. Temps will keep rising and many folks will be baking in the 90s midweek.
Temps will remain on the toasty side through the end of the week and into the weekend with mid to upper 80s, signaling that summer definitely is here.