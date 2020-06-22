Comments
Today will be mostly to party sunny, hot and humid. Regarding any shower/t’storm activity, it’s looking spotty at best and mainly inland. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.
Expect some leftover showers to the west this evening, otherwise, it will be a warm, quiet night with temps only falling into the low 70s.
Tomorrow we’re looking at about a 30% chance of showers/t’storms here in the city, but again, the focus of the activity will be inland. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Wednesday will be another hot and humid one with about a 40% chance of showers/t’storms. Highs will once again be in the upper 80s to near 90.