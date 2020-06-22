NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – If you’ve ever been to the American Museum of Natural History, you likely couldn’t miss seeing the statue of former New York governor and 26th president of the U.S. the American Museum of Natural History.

Now the museum wants to remove the statue.

Barricades surround it, officers watch over it, and passersby snap pics in front of it: The statue of Theodore Roosevelt sitting astride a steed while a Native American and African stand below him is a New York City landmark and the source of controversy.

“It’s so wrong,” said Upper West Side resident Dennis Regan. “They need to take these reminders of a past that the we need to get away from.”

Unveiled six decades ago, the statue sits at the entrance to the American Museum of Natural History. It’s part of a memorial to the former New York governor and our 26th U.S. president.

In 2020, many want it out of plain sight.

MORE: NYPD: Paint Thrown On Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Museum Of Natural History

“It’s horrible, racially offensive,” one woman told CBS2’s Vanessa Mudock.

Sunday, the museum announced it will be moved.

“As we strive to advance our institution’s, our city’s, and our country’s passionate quest for racial justice, we believe that removing the statue will be a symbol of progress and of our commitment to build and sustain an inclusive and equitable museum community and broader society,” said Ellen Futter, museum president.

“The world does not need statues, relics of another age, that reflect neither the values of the person they intend to honor nor the values of equality and justice. The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy. It is time to move the Statue and move forward,” said Theodore Roosevelt IV, museum trustee and great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt.

This is not the first time the statue’s been declared offensive by some.

In 2017, vandals desecrated it with fake blood as the mayor conducted a public debate over “Symbols of Hate” in the city. At that time, the city decided the statue would remain. The museum added placards addressing the statue, an exhibition and online resources.

Now, it will go. The mayor supports the decision.

“The statue has representations that clearly do not represent today’s values. The statue clearly presents a white man as superior to people of color, and that’s just not acceptable in this day and age, and never should’ve been acceptable,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “I know the museum feels it’s best to take it down. I support that decision. I think they felt that was right for them as a museum, and I understand why they’re doing it, and I respect it.”

MORE: Protests Bring Renewed Calls To Tear Down Controversial Statues, Rename Streets In New York City

Murdock asked New Yorkers to sound off:

“I’m all about this change, I think it will be good for us,” Regan said.

“I think it’s terrible,” said 76th Street block association president Joseph Bolanos. “If you eliminate that, some kids will not know what this was. Children at museums see something and ask questions.”

“Doesn’t offend me personally… It’s probably a little racist, but looks a little cool. But if we’re really gonna change things, policy has to be policy, and more people of color in Congress,” said Harlem resident D.C. Williams.

“It’s a learning moment. It’s a teaching lesson. I am a professor of art history, I think it should be used to teach,” said Upper West Side resident Linda Seidel.

She finds the statue racially offensive and offers this suggestion: Move it inside the museum.

President Donald Trump has responded to the plan to remove it.

“Ridiculous, don’t do it!” he wrote on Twitter.

The decision to remove the statue comes amid ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The protests have also resurfaced debate about certain statues and street names, including statues of Christopher Columbus, across the city.

The museum will name its Hall of Biodiversity after the former president to honor his role as a leading conservationist.