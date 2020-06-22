NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will testify Monday before the state attorney general about the police response to protests.
Attorney General Letitia James heard from 100 witnesses last week, including elected officials and community leaders.
“The public deserves answers, and I am glad the NYPD has agreed to testify as part of our investigation,” James said in a statement. “We heard hours of troubling testimony from brave New Yorkers about their interactions with the NYPD over the past few weeks, but our investigation would be incomplete without getting answers directly from the NYPD. True accountability and justice will only come when the truth is laid bare for all to hear.”
Shea is expected to speak around 11 a.m. Monday. Watch live here.
At least one NYPD officer has been charged and three are under investigation for confrontations with protesters.
GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS
- CBS2’s Maurice DuBois, Documentary Filmmaker Marshall Curry Discuss Where The Conversation About Race Goes From Here
- Public Advocate Jumaane Williams On What’s Next With Race In America
- Having The Difficult But Important Conversation About Race
- How To Be A Part Of Making Change Beyond Protesting
- Schomburg Center Releases ‘Black Liberation Reading List’
- Child Psychologist On Talking About Race & Activism
- Complete CBS2 Coverage
- More From Minneapolis