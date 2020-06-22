Phase 2 ReopeningNew York City Welcomes Back Outdoor Dining, In-Store Retail, Hair Salons, Barbershops, Playgrounds And More
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Dermot Shea, Letitia James, NYPD, Police brutality, protests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea will testify Monday before the state attorney general about the police response to protests.

Attorney General Letitia James heard from 100 witnesses last week, including elected officials and community leaders.

“The public deserves answers, and I am glad the NYPD has agreed to testify as part of our investigation,” James said in a statement. “We heard hours of troubling testimony from brave New Yorkers about their interactions with the NYPD over the past few weeks, but our investigation would be incomplete without getting answers directly from the NYPD. True accountability and justice will only come when the truth is laid bare for all to hear.”

Shea is expected to speak around 11 a.m. Monday. Watch live here.

At least one NYPD officer has been charged and three are under investigation for confrontations with protesters.

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS

Comments

Leave a Reply