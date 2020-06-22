NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – President Donald Trump has responded to a plan to remove the statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt from the front of American Museum of Natural History.

The statue shows Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on his sides.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that while Roosevelt was a “complex” figure, there’s an important distinction between the statue and the man – and the statue itself is especially problematic, in this case.

“The statue has representations that clearly do not represent today’s values. The statue clearly presents a white man as superior to people of color, and that’s just not acceptable in this day and age, and never should’ve been acceptable,” de Blasio said. “I know the museum feels it’s best to take it down. I support that decision. I think they felt that was right for them as a museum, and I understand why they’re doing it, and I respect it.”

Many had argued it symbolizes colonial expansion and racial discrimination.

President Donald Trump sounded off on the statue’s upcoming removal.

“Ridiculous, don’t do it!” he wrote on Twitter.

The decision to remove the statue comes amid ongoing protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd. The protests have also resurfaced debate about certain statues and street names, including statues of Christopher Columbus, across the city.

“As we strive to advance our institution’s, our city’s, and our country’s passionate quest for racial justice, we believe that removing the statue will be a symbol of progress and of our commitment to build and sustain an inclusive and equitable museum community and broader society,” said Ellen Futter, museum president.

“The world does not need statues, relics of another age, that reflect neither the values of the person they intend to honor nor the values of equality and justice. The composition of the Equestrian Statue does not reflect Theodore Roosevelt’s legacy. It is time to move the Statue and move forward,” said Theodore Roosevelt IV, museum trustee and great-grandson of Theodore Roosevelt.

The museum will name its Hall of Biodiversity after the former president to honor his role as a leading conservationist.

Theodore Roosevelt was the 26th president of the United States. Before that, he served as governor of New York.