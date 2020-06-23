Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Alternate side parking returns next week in New York City.
But Mayor Bill de Blasio says there will be a major change moving forward.
“We’re about to make the biggest change in alternate side parking in the last two decades,” the mayor announced Tuesday.
Alternate side parking has been suspended for most of the coronavirus shutdown.
The city will bring it back for one week starting Monday, but drivers will only have to move their cars once.
“When it comes back next week, if you live on one of those bocks that right now you have to move the car twice a week, you will not have to do that,” said de Blasio. “You should only do it once a week.”
Cars must be moved on the last day of the week listed on the sign.