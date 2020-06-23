NY PRIMARY DAYCheck The Latest Election Results
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The father of 1-year-old twins who died in a hot car in the Bronx last summer pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.

Juan Rodriguez and his family appear outside court on Aug. 1, 2019. (credit: CBS2)

Thirty-nine-year-old Juan Rodriguez, of Rockland County, avoided prison time and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.

Prosecutors say last July, he left his twins, Phoenix and Luna, in the backseat of his car for eight hours while he went to work at a Bronx Veteran’s Administration hospital.

Rodriguez said he forgot they were there.

Prosecutors hope the tragic case makes parents extra vigilant about children in hot cars.

