NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Tuesday is Primary Day in New York.

Voters will cast their ballots in the Democratic presidential primary and several other races.

One is for the seat of longtime Congresswoman Nita Lowey, who’s retiring. She represented the 17th District, including Rockland County and parts of western Westchester.

Seven Democratic candidates, including State Sen. David Carlucci and State Assemblyman David Buchwald, are vying for their party’s nomination.

On the Republican side, Maureen McArdle Schulman and Yehudis Gottesfeld are seeking the nomination.

Meanwhile, freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing her first electoral challenge since her upset victory in the 2018 midterm election. Her district includes parts of the Bronx and North-Central Queens.

Voters will decide whether she gets the Democratic nomination or if it goes to another political newcomer, former journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera.

There’s another heated congressional primary in the Bronx and Westchester. Veteran Democratic Congressman Eliot Engel faces a challenge from former public school principal Jamaal Bowman.

The 16th District stretches from Edenwald Houses in the Bronx to wealthier areas, including Riverdale and Pelham.

The race represents a spit in the party. Hillary Clinton has endorsed Engel, but Bernie Sanders is backing Bowman.

Voters will also cast ballots for the state assembly and senate, and in the Queens borough president race.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. statewide.