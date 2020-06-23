NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two weeks after he said that it would be “impossible” to play at the US Open due to the “extreme” coronavirus protocols, world No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 33-year-old announced Tuesday in a statement that both he and his wife tested positive.

The news comes after Djokovic played in a series of exhibition matches that he organized in Serbia and Croatia, where there was zero social distancing.

“Unfortunately, this virus is still present, and it is a new reality that we are still learning to cope and live with. I am hoping things will ease with time so we can all resume lives the way they were,” Djokovic said in a statement. “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection. I hope that it will not complicate anyone’s health situation and that everyone will be fine.”

According to ESPN, Djokovic defended the arrangements of his Adria Tour exhibition matches that allowed fans and interaction between players, because they were meant to help raise money to help those affected by the pandemic. Following the positive test result for Djokovic, the final of the competition was cancelled. Djokovic is reportedly not showing symptoms and is now self-isolating for the CDC-recommended 14 days.

Earlier this month, he had told the press that he was unsure if he would make the trip to Queens to play in the US Open because of the restrictive nature of the protocols that the United States Tennis Association was considering.