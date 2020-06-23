NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City will hold a citywide graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 on June 30.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza announced the event Tuesday.
“Graduating high school under normal circumstances is an extraordinary accomplishment, but I am especially impressed by the Class of 2020 and all they have been through to get to this point,” de Blasio said in a statement. “In this time of great upheaval and many challenges, they will be leading the way to create a fairer, safer future for all. I could not be more proud to celebrate them with this special sendoff.”
🎓 Join us on June 30 to celebrate the end of a school year and honor the resilient, inspiring #NYCclassof2020—with student spotlights, musical performances, and special guest speakers—including @Lin_Manuel, @pitbull, @nickkroll, @andy, and more! 🎓 pic.twitter.com/irkUxdnfQY
— NYC Public Schools (@NYCSchools) June 23, 2020
The ceremony will air on television and stream on the Department of Education’s website at 7 p.m.
Guest speakers include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pitbull, Kenan Thompson, Nick Kroll, Angela Yee, Tina Fey, Andy Cohen and more, according to the mayor’s press release.
There will also be musical performances and spotlights on students.
Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo approved socially distant outdoor graduations with up to 150 people starting June 26.