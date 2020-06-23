Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio vows no New Yorker will go hungry.
Tuesday, the city announced 400 grab-and-go meal sites will remain open weekdays through the summer.
“They are open to anyone from 7:30 to 1:30, and you can take meals for your kids, you can take meals for your parents, but everyone is welcome,” food czar Kathryn Garcia said.
De Blasio says the city has distributed 70 million meals since March.
Kosher, halal and vegetarian meals are available to anyone, no questions asked.
The mayor says as an added perk, make-your-own pizza kits are now available as well.