NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the suspect behind a violent robbery Sunday on the Upper West Side.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near Riverside Drive and West 84th Street in Riverside Park.

Police said the suspect was arguing with a 40-year-old man when he got off his bike and punched the victim in the face.

He then allegedly punched a 71-year-old woman in her face and stole her cellphone.

Both victims suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

