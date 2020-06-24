NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Ready, set, stop.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has claimed another treasured New York event.

The 2020 TCS New York City Marathon has been canceled, organizers announced Wednesday.

The 2020 #TCSNYCMarathon, set to take place on Nov. 1, has been canceled due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns. Registered runners will be contacted by July 15 regarding their cancellation resolution options, including a refund. Learn more: https://t.co/8TlWiekDss pic.twitter.com/mUnrcCayaz — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) June 24, 2020

The marathon had been set to take place on November 1. This was to be its 50th running.

Organizers say the canceled it due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021.”

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year.”

Runners who have already registered will be contacted by July 15 to discuss how they want to resolve the cancellation, including a refund. For more information, click here.

The marathon, which started in 1970, has grown to be the largest in the world. In 2019, there were 53,640 finishers.

News of the cancellation comes as New York City continues to reopen, even as the number of cases nationally continues to increase.