Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old in Queens.
Police say Ahsan Ali is 5’6″, 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.
Authorities believe he was taken by his brother Mohsin Ali, 28. He is described as 5’9″, 150 pounds, with brown hairs, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark shirt. He has tattoos on his arms and chest and cuts on his arms, according to authorities.
He was last seen driving a white Toyota Siena minivan with New York plates with license plate JJX5315. It was last seen driving on 46th Avenue.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or (866) NYS-AMBER.
CLICK HERE for more information.