NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Another statue of Christopher Columbus is being taken down, this one in Connecticut.
There were cheers in New Haven‘s Wooster Square as the statue was removed from its pedestal.
A judge denied an injunction filed Tuesday by the Italian-American Heritage Group of New Haven.
Those who oppose keeping the statue say Christopher Columbus is painful to Indigenous people.
Supporters acknowledge Columbus wasn’t perfect, but say he holds historical importance in this country.