NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were seen on video opening fire on a group of people Monday in Brooklyn.
The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. around Sterling Street and Brooklyn Avenue in East Flatbush.
Police said five people – three women and two men – suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
One woman was shot in the back, another was shot in the shoulder, and the third was grazed in the head.
One man was also shot in the back and the other was grazed in the head.
They were all taken to area hospitals in stable condition.
Police said the suspects fled south of Brooklyn Avenue.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.