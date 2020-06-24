Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As New Yorkers return to work, more people are starting to use mass transit.
The MTA says subway ridership surpassed 1 million people Tuesday for the first time since March.
Buses have also exceeded the 50% normal ridership.
Weekday subway service is being delivered with regular schedules and buses with regular closed-school schedules.
Crews continue to disinfect the transit system around the clock.