NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are issuing a travel advisory and requiring travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the advisory is being put in place to protect gains the states have made in beating back COVID-19.

“There were no states that were handed a worse hand, if you will, when this first started,” Cuomo said. “No one else had to accomplish as much as we had to accomplish in such a short period of time. No one else had to bend the curve as much as we had to bend the curve.”

“We now have to make sure the rate continues to drop,” he added. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane, again.”

Cuomo said he thinks the travel advisory is “right” and “smart.”

It takes effect at midnight tonight.

I am announcing with @GovMurphy and @GovNedLamont a joint travel advisory. All individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID into NY, NJ, or CT must quarantine for 14 days. This travel advisory is effective midnight tonight. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 24, 2020

“We live in the densest neighborhood in America. We’ve been clobbered by this virus. No region in the country has paid a bigger price, with the loss of brothers and sisters. We’ve lost just under 13,000 members of our New Jersey family. New York has paid an enormous price. Connecticut has paid a big price as well,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “We have taken our people, the three of us, these three states, through hell and back and the last thing we need to do right now is to subject our folks to another round.”

Murphy called the measure “common sense” and “the right thing to do.”

“As we look around the rest of the country, we’ve seen not just spikes, but we’ve seen real community spread of better than 10% positivity rate in a number of these states that we’re talking about right now,” Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said. “We reluctantly came to the conclusion that this is what we’ve got to do to make sure our region stays safe and our states stay safe.”

The infection rate formula will be 10 per 100,000 on a seven-day rolling average or 10% of the total population positive on a seven-day rolling average. Any state above that would require a 14-day quarantine.

States that currently meet that standard and therefore require quarantine are: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

As the infection rate changes, the states from which quarantine will be required will also change.

Cuomo said that people in violation of the quarantine could be fined: $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for the second and up to $10,000 if they cause harm.

The announcement comes as five regions in New York state are poised to enter Phase 4 reopening later this week: The North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, the Finger Lakes and the Southern Tier. During Phase 4, low-risk outdoor and indoor arts and entertainment can resume, museums, film and move production, higher education and professional sports.

“Spring training” for the Yankees and Mets will begin July 1, Cuomo said.

Also under Phase 4, the number of people who can be at a religious gathering will increase to 33% – up from 25% – capacity of a building, and up to 50 people can get together as a social gathering, Cuomo said.

Cuomo said that the state is studying whether air conditioning in places like malls and bars simply recirculates the virus.

“As soon as we get more information, we will make an informed decision,” Cuomo said.

The governor lauded the cleanliness of the MTA subway system, saying it is “cleaner than ever.”

Cuomo again took aim at those who have taken a less cautious approach to reopening.

“The concept that you could open recklessly, see the virus transmission go up, and think that was going be good for the economy was bizarro-land. And you see that today, because you see states with an increasing viral spread. It’s up to about 27 states that now have an increase in the virus spread, and you see the stock market going down every time the virus goes up,” Cuomo said.

The governor said the federal government has been “incompetent in how they have handled the situation.”