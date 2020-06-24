(CBSNewYork)- The New York Knicks announced Wednesday the hiring of William “World Wide Wes” Wesley as Executive Vice President, Senior Basketball Advisor serving under Leon Rose. Wesley has been a consultant for CAA over the last 13 years, where he developed a relationship with Rose.
“We are very excited to announce the hiring of William Wesley, someone that I have known for over 40 years and consider to be family,” Knicks President Leon Rose said in a statement. “He is one of the most well-connected and respected people in the basketball community and he will be a tremendous asset and resource to both myself and the New York Knicks.”
Wesley is known by the nickname “World Wide Wes” and considered among the sport’s best relationship builders. In addition to his hiring, the Knicks also announced the hires of two new scouts, Alex Kline and TJ Zanin.
Zanin worked as a regional scout for the Dallas Mavericks last season while Kline spent the last four years with the New Orleans Pelicans as a scout and basketball operations assistant.