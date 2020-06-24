Comments
A cold front will push isolated to scattered showers through the area this morning… a leftover afternoon shower/rumble is possible to the east. Otherwise, expect some morning clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the day. It will be another hot one, too, with highs in the upper 80s.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temps falling to around 70.
Tomorrow will still be on the warm side… just a couple degrees cooler… and less humid with just a slight chance of showers/t’storms around the area. Expect highs in the mid 80s.
Friday will be hot and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.