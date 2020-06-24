(CBSNewYork)- The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for the restart of the NBA season set for next month in Orlando. As part of the league’s restart plan, teams have additional roster spots they can use in order to account for any potential COVID-19 cases that may arise. On that front, it appears that the Nets have added former Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson.
Free agent guard Tyler Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2020
The 27-year-old Johnson played in 31 games this season with the Suns prior to being waived on February 10. It’s a bit of a full circle moment for the Nets who had offered Johnson a four-year $50 million contract in the summer of 2016 when he was a restricted free agent. The Heat matched the offer and he remained in Miami.
Johnson has been a solid shooter from three point range in his NBA career, knocking down 35.3 percent of his attempts. But, his shooting had fallen off in Phoenix, making threes at just a 28.9 percent clip in the desert prior to being waived. Johnson will add some depth to Brooklyn’s rotation following the loss of point guard Kyrie Irving to a shoulder injury.
The move to sign Johnson does come with a corresponding waiving of guard Theo Pinson.