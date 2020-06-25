ROAD TO REOPENNew York City On Track For Indoor Dining, Outdoor Recreation As Early As July 6, Mayor Says
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD wants the public’s help identifying the suspect in a baseball bat attack.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was out front of the Home Depot at Bronx Terminal Market at 8:10 p.m. on June 14 when the suspect walked up and hit him on the head with a bat.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with a gash on his head. He was listed in stable condition.

The suspect rode away on a mountain bike, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

