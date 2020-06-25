HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Ned Lamont on Thursday announced Connecticut will implement a plan to reopen schools on a statewide basis in the fall.
The state is telling school districts to plan for all students to return to in-school classes daily, with numerous health and safety protocols in place. The governor did not announce a starting date, but said the plan will have provisions for students and teachers who have higher health risks.
MORE: Read the framework of Connecticut’s plan to reopen schools in the fall
State Department Of Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona said desks should be moved as far away from each other as possible to maximize social distancing.
Other protocols include:
- Hand sanitizer must be readily available and students should wash their hands frequently.
- Face masks will be required for students and staff. Masks must completely cover the nose and mouth.
- Schools will routinely undergo enhanced cleaning and disinfecting.
Cardona said the state is emphasizing “cohorting,” meaning students should remain within the same group at all times.
CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Connecticut is also making alternate plans to improve remote learning in case of a second wave.
“Part of our plan in Connecticut is also to know when to ramp down, which means that we’re going to reduce the number of students in the classrooms, as needed, and, ultimately, if the data suggests, go back to a full distance learning…” Cardona said.
The state will release the full plan on June 29.