MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Owners of business inside shopping malls are astonished and upset because it looks like they won’t be able to open as previously promised, when Phase 4 arrives on Long Island.

Shopping mall parking lots are so empty, farm stands have moved in as the wait continues.

“It’s thousands upon thousands of jobs,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran told reporters, including CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

MORE: Long Island Businesses Welcome Back Customers On First Day Of Phase 3 Reopening

There’s disappointment and anger at the news that Long Island’s shopping malls, theaters and gyms will not be allowed to reopen as expected under Phase 4.

It means more months without cash flow or sales taxes.

“And they are serious revenue generators for your local government,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Larger mall stores with their own entrances have been allowed to reopen, but small retailers and food court franchises on interior corridors must remain closed for the foreseeable future.

“I think they should be able to open it and people can use their own judgment as to whether or not they feel safe in and out of a big mall like this,” Merrick shopper Susan Simeone said.

“I think they should be open. I think that a lot of people are hurting, a lot of employers, a lot of employees,” Baldwin shopper Edgar Meeks added.

“It has to be safety first, otherwise what we’re doing is just not going to work and we’ll have to shut everything down again,” added Steven Siegel of Plainview.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is worried about health gains going backward.

“Malls, movie theaters, and gyms … air conditioning may not be cleansing the air of the virus and just recirculating the virus,” Cuomo said.

“It is a huge impact to delay opening something like a mall,” said David Ackerman of Samanea New York Mall.

Ackerman said malls across Long Island have spent months building and installing new modern and costly air-filtration systems.

“What’s great in the shopping center business is that we have a structure that allows us to be even more ready than individual businesses,” Ackerman said.

And gyms both small and large say they have done the same thing, as big box stores remain open.

McLogan pressed Albany for an explanation and was told the governor will continually re-evaluate guidelines as more science comes in.

Phase 4 is set to begin on July 8 on Long Island.