EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Authorities say electricity did not play a factor in the drowning of three family members found dead in a backyard swimming pool.
Bharat Patel, 62, his daughter in-law Nisha Patel, 33 and her 8-year-old daughter were discovered unresponsive Monday in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
“A neighbor heard screaming and dialed 911,” East Brunswick Police Lt. Frank Sutter said. “All the deceased were taken out of the pool. CPR was done and they were all pronounced in the backyard.”
Authorities said that while the above-ground pool was mostly shallow at 3 1/2 feet deep, a portion of the pool was 7 feet deep and “It doesn’t appear that the victims knew how to swim.”
The county’s regional medical examiner determined the cause of death to be drowning and ruled the manner of death accidental for all three victims.
As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, the family had just moved into the house about a month ago.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call East Brunswick Police at (732) 390-6900.
