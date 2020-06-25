Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s public libraries will partially reopen July 13.
The New York, Brooklyn and Queens systems will start offering grab-and-go services.
In the first phase:
- Visitors can access small areas of the open branches to pick up and return orders placed online or over the phone
- Visitors must wear masks, physically distance from staff and patrons, and respect capacity limits
- Visitors must leave as soon as their pickups or returns are complete (there will be no browsing, in-person reference or computer use)
All returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they’re put back into circulation.
The libraries have been closed since March, but continued to offer e-books and online tutoring.