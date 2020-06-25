CORONAVIRUSTri-State Announces Travel Restrictions For Visitors Coming From States With High Infection Rates
New York weather

Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity levels and just a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Expect highs to be slightly above normal in the mid 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be partly cloudy with just an isolated shower/t’storm. Expect temperatures to fall to around 70.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with low humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday will be hot and more humid with highs around 90. It’s in the afternoon/evening that we’ll be at risk for some strong to potentially severe t’storms, so we’ll have to keep an eye on those in the days to come.

