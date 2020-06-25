Comments
Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity levels and just a stray shower or rumble of thunder. Expect highs to be slightly above normal in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with just an isolated shower/t’storm. Expect temperatures to fall to around 70.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny again with low humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday will be hot and more humid with highs around 90. It’s in the afternoon/evening that we’ll be at risk for some strong to potentially severe t’storms, so we’ll have to keep an eye on those in the days to come.