(CBSNewYork)- The pipeline of young American soccer players finding success in Europe has seemingly grown over the last few years and former NYCFC Academy product Giovanni Reyna is just the latest example. The 17-year-old Reyna has already made 17 appearances this season for Borussia Dortmund, in Germany’s top soccer division the Bundesliga. Now, reports indicate that the team is looking to sign the American teen to a long-term contract extension.

According to Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN, the German club’s sporting director Michael Zorc said that they want to keep Reyna “as long as possible”.

“Our coach, Lucien Favre, and I agree that he has a big future ahead of him,” Zorc told reporters ahead of the team’s final Bundesliga game of the season. “He is still a minor, but we are in very positive talks to, once he turns in 18, keep him at the club for as long as possible.”

Reyna made his first start for the club this past weekend, assisting on one of the side’s two goals in a 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig. He scored his first goal with the club in February. Reyna, despite being one of the younger players in the German top division has made strides towards becoming a key member of the club.

“I believe that Gio is aware of the development he has taken here. First, in the academy and then under [manager] Lucien [Favre],” Zorc said. “It’s an absolute success story and we want to continue writing it.”

There is still time before Reyna and the club would need to agree to a long-term contract as he is signed to a youth contract until 2021. Dortmund has become a training ground of sorts for young American stars, previously being the home of now Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic. Reyna and Dortmund wrap up their Bundesliga season on Saturday against 1899 Hoffenheim.