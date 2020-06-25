(CBSNewYork)- Major League Soccer is going ahead with its plans for the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando starting on July 8. As such, the league released the schedule for the group stage on Thursday.

For NYCFC, the action begins on Wednesday, July 9 with a matchup against the Philadelphia Union. NYCFC has owned the all-time matchup between the two sides going 7-3-1 in 11 matches. After that, it’s a Tuesday night, July 14 matchup with Orlando City SC. Group A stage action ends for NYCFC with a match the following Sunday, July 19 with Chicago Fire FC.

Meanwhile, for New York Red Bulls fans, the wait is a tad longer for the team to return to the field. Things don’t kick-off until a Saturday, July 11 matchup with 2018 MLS Cup winners Atlanta United. Then its on to a match against Columbus Crew SC on Thursday, July 16. The Red Bulls wrap up Group E stage play on Wednesday, July 22 with a match against FC Cincinnati.

If NYCFC finishes in first or second place in their group, they will move on to Round of 16 play on Saturday, July 25. If they finish in third, they would play the Group B winner on Sunday, July 26.

As for Red Bulls, if they win or finish second in Group E, they’ll play on Tuesday, July 28. The Red Bulls could also make the Round of 16 as a wild card team but that will come down to a tiebreaker with teams from other groups based on points total.

The times and dates for each of the group stages matches are laid out for each team below.

NYCFC

Thursday, July 9 vs. Philadelphia Union 9:00 a.m. EST

Tuesday, July 14 vs. Orlando City SC 10:30 p.m. EST

Sunday, July 19 vs. Chicago Fire FC 8:00 p.m. EST

New York Red Bulls

Saturday, July 11 vs. Atlanta United 8:00 p.m. EST

Thursday, July 16 vs. Columbus Crew SC 10:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, July 22 vs. FC Cincinnati 8:00 p.m. EST