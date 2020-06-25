NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens mother known for her charity work was sent to the hospital in critical condition after she was hit by an alleged drunk driver while she was delivering food to COVID-19 patients.

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Nancy Tituana, 35, underwent a second day of emergency surgeries at Elmhurst Hospital on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck at the corner of 110th Street and Northern Boulevard around 3:20 p.m.

Police say Tituana was removing packages from the trunk of her car when she was hit by a 2001 Honda sedan and pinned between two cars.

The driver, Luis Encalada, 35, was arrested and charged with DWI, vehicular assault and driving without a license.

Many of Tituana’s friends and coworkers lit candles and held a vigil outside the hospital.

One of Tituana’s friends, who said he was by her side after the accident, told CBS2 she asked him to look after her children in case she does not survive.

The shocking crash was caught on surveillance camera. It shows Tituana open the back of a legally parked car to take out a basket of food she was about to donate.

Out of nowhere, a car smashes into Tituana, pinning her between the two.

Witnesses, including Favian Cabrera, rushed to help, thinking they would lose her. But, Tituana held on.

“It’s god. It’s god,” said Cabrera.

Tituana was rushed to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery on her legs.

Witnesses say Encalada, the driver, tried to take off. But, they held him until police arrived.

They found two open cans of beer inside his car.

The food Tituana was about to give to a family in need was scattered on the ground.

“She’s not doing well. Her family is obviously devastated,” said Carmen Velasquez, a friend. “We still don’t know if she’ll ever be able to walk again.”

Tituana has three daughters living with their grandmother in Ecuador. She was working in New York City to send money back to support them.

Tituana founded a charity at the beginning of the pandemic called The Brigada de Esperanza, which has fed more than 20,000 people since April.

All of the volunteers have rallied to support Tituana, setting up a GoFundMe to cover medical costs and help her family.

The group told Duddridge they have faith that their charitable, religious friend will pull through with strength from the community she served.