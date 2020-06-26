NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While residents in some other parts of the country are being told to stay home due to surging coronavirus cases, people in the tri-state area are still gathering outside restaurants and bars without any worries.

In its first briefing since late April, the White House task force announced a surge in COVID-19 cases involving those under the age of 40.

“It’s a paradigm shift because we’re dealing with young people, people who are going to be asymptomatic,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

But the latest news is not stopping the flow of food from being delivered to young people taking in outdoor dining in the tri-state area.

In Hoboken, New Jersey, where at least five new coronavirus cases were reported this week, CBS2’s Cory James saw millennials enjoying their meals and drinks with few concerns.

“It’s safe enough to not wear a mask?” James asked Katherin Donado, of Prospect Park.

“It’s not. It’s not safe enough to wear a mask when you’re in a place full people,” she said.

Mask or not, Dan Mileto, of Hoboken, says he feels safe in the crowd, even as positive cases surge elsewhere in the country.

“We live in, like, the tri-state and I feel like from the statistics show New Jersey, New York cases have declined and stayed pretty low,” he said.

That is not enough, however, to end ongoing European Union discussions to ban U.S. travelers.

The New York Times is claiming it’s because our country is too risky and has not controlled the outbreak.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ Health Dept. | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211

Evidence of those large gatherings were seen during the day as people gathered on the beach in Long Branch, New Jersey.

At night in New York, large groups took over Hell’s Kitchen.

People there left with mixed reactions about the EU’s potential ban.

“If that is the reason, then yes, but at the same token, again, we’re talking about safety,” said Bronson Johnson.

“It does bother me a lot. I was supposed to go on five different trips,” Michael Kaltenbach said.

RELATED STORY: Coronavirus Travel Advisory Goes Into Effect In N.Y., N.J., Conn.; Massive Fines Possible For Quarantine Non-Compliance

In the meantime, Fauci is reminding young adults relishing in life during the pandemic to remember they are not immune from infecting other groups.

“That may be somebody’s grandmother, grandfather, uncle who’s on chemotherapy,” he said. “If you get infected, you will infect someone else.”

Fauci also stressed the importance of face coverings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that he is reaching out to states with high infection rates to offer assistance.

He says he will never forget the generosity New York received while it was the epicenter of the crisis and he wants to pay it forward.