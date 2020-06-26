NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty-two NBA teams will resume the season in Florida in the next couple weeks, and many of the teams will have to use substitute players to replace players who opt out.

There are some, like the Lakers’ Avery Bradley and the Trail Blazers’ Trevor Ariza, who will opt out because of family reasons.

Others have talked about stepping away to use their name to help in the push for racial equality.

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently suggested restarting the NBA season may take away from the the equal rights movement this country is currently embroiled in.

But Long Island native and current Laker Danny Green says he knows about the power of being on the big stage.

“Some guys may disagree, have their own opinion. They’d rather use their social media platforms or just be in their communities, and using it that way. But, no knock to it, but I believe in this day and age, this era, everything is social media. Everything is media. Everything is online. Everything is the internet. There’s no bigger stage of all those things than the NBA finals or the NBA playoffs. I would have to debate that I think that’s the biggest or best way to do it,” Green told CBS2’s Otis Livingston.

The NBA announced that of the 302 COVID tests that have been taken, 16 turned out positive.