BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for the man caught on camera appearing to punch a 78-year-old woman in the head.
It happened in Brooklyn outside 835 Broadway on June 10 around 5:15 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspect walked towards the woman, then punched her in the head when she was next to him.
The two stopped and appeared to exchange words after it happened.
The woman was in significant pain, but refused medical attention, police say.
The NYPD says the suspect is approximately 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, green pants and black shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Give these thugs real prison tine.
This is the third incident in the last few weeks in which an elderly person was randomly attacked. This is beyond heinous.