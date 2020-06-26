NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced guidance for students in New Jersey to return to in-person classes in September.

Each school district will make its own reopening plan, within the boundaries set by the state.

Faculty, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings, unless it poses individual health risks according to CDC guidelines.

“Students will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings, and will be required to do so when social distancing cannot be maintained,” said Murphy, referring to classrooms, hallways and buses.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

“Social distancing will be our guiding principle,” said Murphy. “Every effort must be taken to ensure proper social distancing of students within their classrooms, whether by rearranging the location of desks and tables or other modifications to the classroom layout.”

Murphy said class sizes should be limited where possible.

The governor said certain activities, like “close reading circles,” will be discouraged.

Cafeteria and recess schedules will also be limited.

MORE: Connecticut Planning To Reopen Public Schools In Fall

The governor acknowledged social distancing will be more challenging in larger school districts, and said they will be allowed to rearrange schedules to limit in-person attendance.

“We recognize that the sheer number of students in a building may make it impractical for all students to be in their schools at once…we are providing them with the flexibility to rearrange their school schedules to allow for grouping or cohorting,” said Murphy.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Districts may also divide time between traditional classes and online lessons.

The state guidance calls on districts to ensure each student is equipped for remote learning.

“Districts must be prepared for the possibility that public health could require another switch to all remote learning at any time,” said Murphy.

Murphy said funding will be available to districts who need help getting the technology.