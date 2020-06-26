NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As the road to reopening continues, restaurant and bar owners in New York City get another reprieve.

The takeout cocktail law was set to expire Saturday, but it’s once again been extended, which is a big relief for many business owners.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the temporary state ruling for the third time Friday.

It’s a huge relief for Tommy Greco, who owns K Rico’s Steakhouse in Hell’s Kitchen and the Ritz Bar and Lounge on Restaurant Row on West 46th Street.

“Thank god. I’m very happy. It definitely is an extension of a lifeline,” Greco told CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

Starting this week, outdoor seating was allowed and struggling business owners say every step forward gives them a better chance of surviving.

“Takeout alcohol in conjunction with the delivery and outdoor seating, we’re getting about, I’d say about 20 percent of our business back,” Greco said.

As far as moving forward, Phase 3 would start on July 6, allowing establishments to serve food and drink inside at 50% capacity, but that’s only if things continue to go well.

There have been complaints about people drinking in large crowds, with no social distancing or masks.

“Everybody’s just got to do their part, wear the face coverings, don’t act irresponsible when you go out and have some drinks,” Greco said.

Jason Clark and Shane Hathaway own the restaurant and bar Hold Fast and have come up with an updated menu with new cocktail names to remind their guests of the rules.

“‘Don’t Forget Your Mask,’ ‘Keep It Socially Distant.’ ‘State On PAUSE’ is kind of coming to an end, but we still are ‘Finishing Netflix’ and ‘Clapping For Essential Workers’ who have been the life blood,” Clark said.

The business owners say they’re going to keep fighting to stay afloat and are grateful for the support of their neighbors.

“There are some people that come every day to support us. That’s amazing, it’s never something that I could have possibly imagined,” Hathaway said.

They say the key is to keep things safe.