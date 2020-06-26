NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – June has seen a troubling spike in the number of shootings across New York City.

The dangerous trend continued Thursday when a 7-year-old girl was wounded by a stray bullet and a 19-year-old woman was killed.

Police said the first shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the corner of East 102nd Street and Park Avenue in East Harlem.

“Of course it’s scary, it’s not something that you want for your neighborhood,” resident Ozan Aksoy told CBS2’s John Dias.

Exclusive surveillance video shows a group of teens and a mother standing nearby with her children when shots are fired. One teenager is shot while running away. He falls to the ground, but his friends help him back up.

The mother and her kids were standing in front of their car. Her 7-year-old daughter was grazed by a bullet in her right thigh. The woman then calls 911, and the police arrive minutes later.

“I just thought it was fireworks actually,” said resident Claudia Valdez.

Valdez is a mother of two and only lives a few blocks away. She usually lets her kids take a break from school around the time of the shooting.

“Virtual school now, so we try to come out a lot at night, and we’re always out during that time,” she said. “Luckily, we weren’t right when it happened, but it terrifies me.”

Dias reported the whole community was still in shock.

“I feel so bad about the kid. You know what I mean? She is so young,” one man said.

“It’s not right kids are getting shot here,” said another.

Police said the 19-year-old victim, believed to be the intended target, was also expected to be OK.

Six hours later and four miles away in Manhattan’s Flatiron District, a 19-year-old woman was fatally shot and a 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital

“Nowadays, too much, too much,” one woman said. “We should learn to live with one another.”

So far, no arrests have been made in either incident.

There were 53 shootings in the city last week, up from 12 the same time last year. There have been 448 so far this year, compared to 329 in 2019.

“We’ve talked throughout this week about the challenge we’re having right now with shootings, which is job one to address,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday. “That’s what I want NYPD focused on first and foremost.”

It’s still unclear how the mayor will try to curb the violence while also trying to balance the budget, which could include steep cuts to the NYPD, called on by weeks-long protests.