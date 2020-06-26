ROAD TO REOPENINGNew York City On Track For Indoor Dining, Outdoor Recreation As Early As July 6, Mayor Says
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – There’s a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Long Island.

The Village of Hempstead renamed Main Street “Black Lives Matter Way.”

Local officials, community and religious leaders were on hand for the unveiling.

The sign is located near James A. Garner Way, named after Long Island’s first Black mayor.

The village mayor says the sign will be a constant reminder that Black lives do matter.

“It does not mean that other lives do not matter. But it does mean that until Black Lives Matter, the dream of the United States constitution falls short of its mark,” said Mayor Don Ryan.

Village officials say the words “Black Lives Matter” will be painted along Black Lives Matter Way.

